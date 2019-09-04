New Plans for Old Sacramento Call for Demolishing Some Waterfront Buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SACRAMENTO -- City officials say they want to improve tourists’ first impressions of Old Sacramento and make the waterfront more enticing for locals too.

Stantec is the design firm working with the city on a plan to revitalize the Old Sacramento waterfront.

Construction is still a few years away but the city confirms the project will likely involve the destruction of what are known as the public market buildings on the waterfront, home to some dessert shops and restaurants.

The old yellow schoolhouse would also go.

A promotional video from Stantec for the design says, "We see an open space free of barriers and thoughtfully structured for programming and events.”

The buildings that may be taken down were not part of the original historic Old Sacramento. They were added later.

"If they have a good plan, yeah I wouldn't mind seeing a cooler waterfront as long as there's enough places to hang out, eat at," one man said.

It's that "places to eat part" that's raising some concerns. Railroad Fish & Chips, in particular, is very popular.

"I’ve been coming down here for at least 25 years and my kids love the french fries here," a woman told FOX40.

FOX40 spoke with three business owners in the buildings that may be demolished. None wished to comment because the plans are in the early stages and they don't have a lot of information yet.

One said he wanted to maintain a positive relationship with the city and be included in the redevelopment.

In a statement, a city spokesman told FOX40:

If any business owners need to relocate because of construction, the city is committed to working with them individually to find a positive solution that will work for everyone.

Most people FOX40 spoke with were open to change as long as the character of Old Sacramento is preserved and any displaced businesses can be part of the new Old Sacramento.