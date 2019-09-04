Sacramento Kings Guard Buddy Hield Raising Money to Rebuild Bahamas

SACRAMENTO — Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for people in the Bahamas who have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian pulverized the northern Bahamas for two days, hurling catastrophic winds and relentless rain. It was the strongest storm ever to make landfall in the island nation.

At least seven people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed. Authorities say that number will almost surely rise.

In a video posted on his social media platforms, Hield, a Bahama native, said he has donated $100,000 to the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

“This moment is design for God to change our lives!” It’s time to Rebuild, Restore and Renew — let’s get it!

242 to da 🌎 🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸

Email for donating goods: buddyhieldfoundation@gmail.com

IG: @buddyhieldfoundation

The fundraiser says the money raised will go towards buying basic necessities for Bahamians in need. The Buddy Hield Foundation will oversee how supplies get used.

The GoFundMe goal is set at $1 million.

Click HERE if you’d like to help.