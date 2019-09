Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio with Nina G. getting the details on her new book "Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn't Happen." In her book she discusses funny, sad, and insightful passages about the difficulties she had along the way to becoming a comedian.

Stutterer Interrupted: Reading and Q/A

Sep 5, 2019

Thursday 7 p.m.

Location: Time Tested Books

1114 21st St Sacramento, CA 95811, USA