UC Davis Puts End to Student-Run Marching Band

DAVIS -- The University of California, Davis Marching Band, known on campus as Band-uh!, is no more after university officials shut down the student-run organization that has represented the university at sporting events and other campus functions.

The band was suspended this spring after several newspapers uncovered bullying, hazing, sexual assaults and drug and alcohol use among members.

Many of the incidents occurred during out-of-town band retreats where bonding and partying occurred.

The university also disassociated itself from the alumni band whose members took part in marching band events and activities where questionable activities were witnessed.

The action comes after an investigation by a third-party law firm, which conducted an extensive survey and interviews with band members.

While 85% of members say their experience was positive, those who did have issues with leaders and individuals in the band outlined serious behavior that made them uncomfortable. Some said they were discouraged from reporting incidents to university officials, which have no direct hand in running the band.

In a statement, the university said a new band will be formed with a new name and uniforms.

The new band will be run by paid leaders selected by campus recreation staffers. Previously, the band was run by a council of volunteer band members elected by band members.

The new band will be provided with sexual abuse and harassment training, as well as courses on bullying and alcohol and drug abuse.

Even so, the new band will operate on probation for two years.