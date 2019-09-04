Video Shows Violent Crash in Oak Park Intersection, Cars Thrown into House

Posted 8:56 AM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, September 4, 2019

Surveillance video shows a violent crash early Wednesday morning in Oak Park.

Investigators say some sort of domestic dispute led to a car chase.

Video from the corner of 14th Avenue and San Carlos Way shows a black sedan run a stop sign and t-bone an SUV in the intersection. The force of the crash sends both cars into a home on the intersection.

Four people were reportedly taken to the hospital, but the severity of the injuries or if any charges will be filed was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.

