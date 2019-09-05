Blue Alert Issued for Man Accused of Shooting Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy

MERCED COUNTY — The California Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert for a suspect accused of shooting a Merced County Sheriff’s deputy.

The incident happened Wednesday evening in Dos Palos.

One deputy was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Guadelupe Lopez-Herrera, a Dos Palos resident.

He was last seen driving a white colored 2013 GMC Sierra Crew Cab with a California license plate labeled #25599H1.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.

