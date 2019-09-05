California National Guard Will Lose $8M to Border Wall Plan

Posted 10:10 PM, September 5, 2019, by

A member of the Army National Guard mans a checkpoint entering an evacuated area as the Carr Fire moves through the area on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will lose $8 million meant to help the National Guard assist in firefighting under a new Trump administration plan related to the border wall.

The Pentagon said Wednesday it will divert $3.6 billion from projects in U.S. states, territories and other countries to help pay for 175 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The money California will lose was planned for building a flight simulator for the National Guard. It would have trained guard troops to fly C-130J planes used to assist during wildfires and other emergency missions.

Newsom says President Donald Trump should be focused on “real threats of wildfires, earthquakes and other natural or man-made disasters.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.