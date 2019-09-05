Cleats4Kids: Donate Your Old Kicks for a Good Cause

Posted 10:43 AM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, September 5, 2019

Gary is out in Rocklin with sisters Lorelai and Lily learning about Cleats4Kids and how they are helping kids affected by 2018's Camp Fire through the donations of new and used cleats.

