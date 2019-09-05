Mae is in the studio with Associate Professor of Psychology at William Jessup University in Rocklin Ph.D., Erin Ambrose talking about the emotions parents feel as they send their kids off to college and how to deal with "empty nest syndrome."
Dealing With Empty Nest Syndrome
-
Massive Wasp Nests as Big as a Car Are Appearing in Alabama (Again)
-
93-Year-Old Woman Dies from Broken Heart Syndrome after Burglars Ransack Her Home
-
A Woman was Arrested in Florida for Allegedly Stomping on Sea Turtle Nests
-
Volunteers Needed as Fairfield Bird Rescue Cares for Dozens of Baby Egrets, Herons Saved From Fallen Tree
-
Lodi Boy to be Featured in Billboard Above Times Square
-
-
Animal Rescue Group Needs Help Caring for 89 Baby Birds
-
After 71 Years of Marriage, a Husband and Wife Die on the Same Day
-
Federal Judge Blocks 18-Week Arkansas Abortion Ban
-
Hungry Bear Catches Teens Off Guard by Walking into Truckee Kitchen
-
Judge Temporarily Blocks New Arkansas Anti-Abortion Laws
-
-
Man Caught on Camera Stealing $15,000 Worth of Lottery Tickets, Cash from Roseville Store
-
Back to College with IKEA
-
Keep an Eye on Those Gifts. A Wedding Crasher Is on the Loose in Texas