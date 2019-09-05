Documents: Sacramento Will Pay $2.4M to Settle Stephon Clark Family Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Court documents indicate the city of Sacramento will pay $2.4 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Stephon Clark.

Back in January, attorneys filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the family against the city and the two Sacramento police officers who shot and killed Clark on March 18, 2018. Lawyers reached a "tentative settlement" back in June.

The court documents released Thursday say $600,000 of the multimillion-dollar amount the city has agreed to pay will go toward attorney fees.

The rest will be put in trust accounts for Clark's two young sons, who are now 2 and 5 years old. Documents say his sons will get access to that money in several installments when they are between the ages of 22 and 25.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced in March of this year that the police officers who opened fire would not face criminal charges.