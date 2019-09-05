Evacuations Ordered in Growing Tehama County Fire

Posted 7:49 PM, September 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:03PM, September 5, 2019

TEHAMA COUNTY — Evacuations have been ordered after a wildfire in rural Northern California exploded in size.

The Red Bank Fire broke out Thursday in Tehama County and quickly chewed through 5,000 acres of brush and timber. There is no containment.

The smoke from the Red Bank Fire can be seen in this GeoColor imagery. (Credit: CIRA/NOAA)

Residents of scattered properties west of Red Bluff were ordered to leave as a huge plume of smoke stretched into the sky. Officials were working to confirm the exact number of evacuations and structures in the path of the flames. Some seasonal cabins were threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Petty John Road to the United States Forest Service boundary and the Red Bank Oaks subdivision.

This story is developing.

Google Map for coordinates 40.155712 by -122.697421.

Red Bank Fire

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.