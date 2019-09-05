Evacuations Ordered in Growing Tehama County Fire

TEHAMA COUNTY — Evacuations have been ordered after a wildfire in rural Northern California exploded in size.

The Red Bank Fire broke out Thursday in Tehama County and quickly chewed through 5,000 acres of brush and timber. There is no containment.

#RedBankFire off Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road, West of Red Bluff in Tehama County is 5,000 acres. Evacuation in progress. https://t.co/8X0InzhrFL pic.twitter.com/ks8mC52NaW — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 6, 2019

The Chico Air Attack Base is supporting the #RedBankFire. Just reloaded Tanker 101, an MD87, with 3000 gallons of retardant and it's headed back to #Tehama County. pic.twitter.com/hlONXITh2p — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) September 6, 2019

Residents of scattered properties west of Red Bluff were ordered to leave as a huge plume of smoke stretched into the sky. Officials were working to confirm the exact number of evacuations and structures in the path of the flames. Some seasonal cabins were threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Petty John Road to the United States Forest Service boundary and the Red Bank Oaks subdivision.

This story is developing.

40.155712 -122.697421