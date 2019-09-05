Football With The Record, September 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio with The Record’s Nick Woodard talking about high school football.

Central Catholic at St. Mary’s: The Holy Bowl is back in Stockton this year, and will feature a pair of winless teams in Central Catholic and St. Mary’s.

The Rams are hoping to break a two-year losing streak, with last year’s 33-20 loss serving as fuel to the fire.

Antioch at Lincoln: The Trojans are 2-0 for the first time since 2011, and have done so in grand fashion. They’ve averaged 41.5 points a game with an offense led by freshman QB Kenyon Nelson and sophomore running back Jonah Coleman, and they’ve won both contests by way of shutout.

Week 1 Highlight: Tokay High game back from a 48-14 halftime deficit to beat Bear Creek 56-55. Junior Joseph Filippini ran for over 200 yards and scored a school-record six touchdowns to lead the incredible comeback victory.

Backup kicker Ruben Gomez was also crucial, executing a pair of onside kicks and converting the winning extra point.