Governor: California Scientist was on Dive Boat

SANTA BARBARA (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says a senior environmental scientist who worked on marine conservation for the state and her husband were on the scuba diving boat that went up in flames off the coast.

Newsom said in a statement Thursday that Adrian Dahood-Fritz worked for the state’s Ocean Protection Council leading efforts to manage a network of marine protected areas.

He says she took the trip with her husband, Andrew Fritz, and they are presumed dead.

Newsom says he joins with the couple’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

He says he is grateful to first responders and based on the findings of the investigation California will take steps to prevent future boat fires.

The governor’s statement reads in part: