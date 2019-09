MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department has arrested a 24-year-old man for the shooting death of 29-year-old James Seth Brackett.

The shooting happened at a home on Rosina Avenue around 8 a.m., Friday Aug. 30.

Sergio Rodriguez, a Modesto resident, was found near 4000 Yosemite Boulevard and taken into custody nearly a week later on Sept. 5.

Rodriguez is charged with murder.

