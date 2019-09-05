Modesto Siblings Accused of Sexually Abusing Child for Years

MODESTO — Two Modesto siblings were arrested on suspicion of child molestation Wednesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Sergeant Joshua Clayton says 26-year-old Nico Botello is suspected of sexually abusing the victim over the course of around eight years. Botello’s sister, 27-year-old Jasmine Botello, is suspected of participating in the abuse over the last year and a half.

“Based on the victim’s disclosure and admissions made by the Botellos, they were charged accordingly,” Clayton said in a statement sent to FOX40.

Nico Botello was booked into jail on charges of sexual intercourse and oral copulation with a child under the age of 10. Jasmine Botello was booked into jail on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor.

Both also face charges of recurring sexual abuse of a child under 14 and conspiracy.