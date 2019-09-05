Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement to ‘Have My Family’

Forget “Pink Friday.” It looks to be a blue Thursday for Nicki Minaj fans.

The rapper and singer has Tweeted that she’s chosen to retire and “have my family.”

She added a note to her followers, asking them to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [x] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me” — a reference to her collaboration with Alicia Keys on a remix of the singer’s hit “Girl on Fire.”

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Minaj recently told listeners of her “Queen Radio” show that she and boyfriend Kenneth Perry had applied for a marriage license and would be wed in “about 80 days.”

CNN has reached out to Minaj’s representatives for verification of this news as well as clarification as to whether this means the Grammy-nominated musician, who is also a producer and actress, will be retiring from all her endeavors.