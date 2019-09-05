Police Arrest 2 Teens in Attempted Taco Truck Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Police say two teens in Stockton were caught red-handed trying to break into a taco truck Wednesday -- but they never made it inside.

Ramiro Rodriguez has run his taco truck from the same parking lot on El Dorado Street in Stockton for years.

Wednesday was just another day at work until the unexpected happened.

He says he was helping a customer when he heard someone trying to open his door twice. The customers told him two men in hoods tried to rob him.

“He’s a hardworking man,” regular customer Bruce Guyton said. “They need to leave him alone and let him make a living.”

Guyton was shocked to hear what almost happened at his favorite taco truck.

“I enjoy his food so I don’t want nothing to happen to him,” Guyton said.

Stockton police say two undercover officers just happened to be parked nearby when they saw two suspects walk toward the back of the truck.

“Our officers notice that both of the suspects were right by the door, kneeling down, so that's when the suspects saw our officers and they immediately started running,” police department spokesman Joe Silva told FOX40.

Silva says the two officers saw one the suspects throw a gun as they chased them down.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Jorge Romero for attempted robbery and weapons charges along with a 17-year-old boy who already had a $250,000 warrant out for another robbery.

“Our officers did a great job yesterday. They saw something suspicious, went over to investigate, made an arrest, got a firearm off the street. And in the end, no one got hurt and we put two criminals behind bars where they belong,” Silva said.

Rodriguez says he's thankful the would-be robbers couldn’t get inside and that he'll be taking extra safety measures -- and locking his door from the inside from now on.

Police say they're now alerting all food truck owners to be aware and giving them tips to stay safe.