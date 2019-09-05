Your Weekend, September 5

Posted 11:01 AM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00AM, September 5, 2019

Here is a list of fun events to fill your weekend.

Street Soccer USA National Cup 2019
Capitol Mall Greens
Fri Noon-6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Polish Festival
Polish American Community Hall
Sat Noon-6 p.m.

Light Up the Dark Music Festival
Folsom Historic District Outdoor Amphitheater
Sat 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Brazilian Day Sacramento Street Festival
MARRS Building
Sun 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Make it a Night Pick:
All In for the Arts
Blue Line Arts Gallery
Sat 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
FOOD:Ninja Sushi and Teriyaki
Drink: The Monk's Cellar

