Your Weekend, September 5

Here is a list of fun events to fill your weekend.
Street Soccer USA National Cup 2019
Capitol Mall Greens
Fri Noon-6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Polish Festival
Polish American Community Hall
Sat Noon-6 p.m.
Light Up the Dark Music Festival
Folsom Historic District Outdoor Amphitheater
Sat 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Brazilian Day Sacramento Street Festival
MARRS Building
Sun 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Make it a Night Pick:
All In for the Arts
Blue Line Arts Gallery
Sat 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
FOOD:Ninja Sushi and Teriyaki
Drink: The Monk's Cellar