After Coach’s Tragic Drowning, School Comes Together to Help Family

GRASS VALLEY — What was supposed to be a relaxing afternoon out on the Lake of the Pines for the Scott family ended in tragedy.

Forty-two-year-old Paul Scott, husband of Bear River High School cheerleading coach Jordan Scott, was on a boat Sunday when he jumped into the water and never resurfaced.

“I think the picture that’s been painted is he jumped in and didn’t come back up,” Bear River Principal Chris Roberts said.

While they’re still investigating what caused Scott to drown, students at Bear River say his presence is already deeply missed.

“Paul lived his life to the fullest. He was always trying new things. He just seemed very happy. He was always positive,” Noelle Rivett, captain of the Bear River cheerleading squad, told FOX40.

She says Scott and her coach were a part of the core of the school’s athletics department.

“I think that everyone on the team would say that she’s definitely the strongest coach ever,” Rivett said.

Scott also coached the junior Bruin football program and ran the chain crew officiating on the sidelines.

Both of his sons played for Bear River.

“Family has a student here now, a freshman plays JV football for us, and just had a son graduate last year, was one of our standout athletes on our campus, and a daughter graduated a couple of years ago,” Roberts said. “So they’ve been a part of this community for a long time and part of the Bruin family for a long time.”

Roberts says his students wanted to give back to the Scott family, which is why they are selling these Scott “Bear River Strong” t-shirts with the numbers 7 & 50 on them — the numbers of his son’s jerseys.

“So all the money that is raised from the t-shirts will be given to the Scott family,” Rivett said. “Send lots of love and prayers for them, and just keep supporting them. It’s going to take a lot of time to heal, and I think everyone knows that but just showing your love continuously and just being there for them when they need us.”

A GoFundMe campaign was also established for the Scott Family.