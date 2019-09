Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kiwanis Club of Carmichael invites families and kids in the community to join us at the Koobs Nature Area on Saturday, September 7th, for National Parks Day. This free event includes science and art activities as well as the opportunity to explore the 4.7 acre nature preserve.

More info:

National Parks at the Koobs Nature Area

Saturday, September 7th

10am-2pm

5325 Engle Road

Carmichael

Free Event

Facebook: @ Koobs Nature Area