Remains of 18 Killed in Dive Boat Fire Identified Using DNA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The remains of 18 people killed in a fire on a California scuba diving boat have been identified.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Friday that identifications require DNA analysis because of the fire’s intensity early Monday aboard the vessel Conception.

Brown told reporters that the families of all 34 victims have been contacted to collect DNA samples.

The sheriff says the FBI helped with that effort across the U.S. and internationally. Brown says one relative was a mother in Japan, another was in Singapore and another flew in from India.

Authorities have found the remains of 33 people and are searching the ocean for the remaining missing victim. They also are trying to recover the sunken vessel.