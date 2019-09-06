Roseville Police Searching for Elderly Man’s Stolen Bicycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- An elderly man's bicycle was recently stolen from outside the downtown Roseville library, police said in a Facebook post Friday.

Surveillance images from outside the library show a man with a left forearm tattoo and rolled-up pant legs walk away with the $2,500 Camber 29 bike.

Investigators say the bike wasn't locked because the man had only gone inside the library for a moment.

"This was a crime of opportunity that just existed," Roseville police spokesman Rob Baquera said.

The victim in the case, an 81-year-old man, may get justice thanks to his neighbors.

"Crimes like this that happened 15 years ago wouldn't have been able to have been solved," Baquera said. "Now, today, we are able to put a picture out and get a good suspect identification."

By Friday evening, the police department's Facebook post had gotten hundreds of comments and shares.