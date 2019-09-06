Run Your Gourd Off will be happening at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm on Sunday, September 22. Participants can come to run through the orchards and pumpkin patches at Bishop’s as the Fall season is approaching, and support a great cause. Proceeds will benefit The Child Abuse Prevention Center.
More info:
Run Your Gourd Off
Sunday, September 22nd
Starts at 7am
Bishop's Pumpkin Farm
Wheatland
RunYourGourdOff.com
The Child Abuse Prevention Center
4700 Roseville Road, Suite 102
North Highlands
(916) 244-1900
TheCapCenter.org