Run Your Gourd Off will be happening at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm on Sunday, September 22. Participants can come to run through the orchards and pumpkin patches at Bishop’s as the Fall season is approaching, and support a great cause. Proceeds will benefit The Child Abuse Prevention Center.

More info:

Run Your Gourd Off

Sunday, September 22nd

Starts at 7am

Bishop's Pumpkin Farm

Wheatland

RunYourGourdOff.com

The Child Abuse Prevention Center

4700 Roseville Road, Suite 102

North Highlands

(916) 244-1900

TheCapCenter.org