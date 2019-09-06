Stockton Community Rallies Behind Family Affected by Dive Boat Tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Several Stockton businesses raised money Friday for the Quitasol family, which lost five members in Monday's tragic dive boat fire in Southern California.

"It feels good to do what we have to do, to help and support others," Gorditos Muniz co-owner Andrew Muniz said.

Michael Quitasol, his daughters Evan, Nicole and Angela Quitasol and wife Fernisa Sison were on board the Conception.

"No one expected it and it’s just so shocking and we just still don’t believe it," cousin Jessica Fernandez said.

Fernandez says the tragedy has left their big family heartbroken -- but seeing the community come together among art, food and exercise has brought comfort.

"It feels really great to know that we have the community’s support and also that they’re helping us and so we’ll be able to help out my aunt," Fernandez said.

Crossfit 209 and the Mexican-American Heritage Shelter have donation boxes for those who wish to help.