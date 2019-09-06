Vandals Strike Calaveras Food Bank, Costing it Thousands of Dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANDREAS -- The manager of the Resource Connection food bank in Calaveras County says someone punctured holes into the gas tank of their mobile food van two weeks ago.

It's the third time the nonprofit has been hit in less than two years.

"They're hurting people in need in our community, and the people that we serve are people that can't afford to buy food in the first place and without our services, somebody is going to go hungry," Resource Connection food bank manager Tina Mather said.

The Resource Connection serves between 650 and 750 families every month.

Van repairs cost $1,100 and a week of time, which translates into about $10,000 worth of food the food bank isn't able to provide.

"We're really passionate about what we do here and when you do this we know who you're doing it to," Mather said. "We know them by name, we know their children, we know their circumstances, so how dare you do this to the people in your community?"

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

"I hope that we find whoever it is that did it and I hope that a judge sentences them to a lot of community service and I hope that they have to serve it right here," Mather said. "So they can see what they did and the impact that it had."