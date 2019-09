Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is talking with the Wild West Film Festival founder Toni Staniewicz and the host Noel Demartini getting the details on the upcoming event.

Wild West Film Festival & Ag Celebration

September 7, 2019

Theatre Deville (11:30 AM-8:00 PM)

Indian Summer: Western Past & Present outdoor/indoor Celebration

308 Main Street

Vacaville, Ca 95687

Tickets: $15.00 General/$10.00 online early

Kids Free under 10 and First Responder's Police/Fire Fighters/Military/Veterans with ID/4-H/FFA in uniform.