PLACERVILLE — The body of missing Pleasant Valley woman Heather Gumina Waters was found, according to her mother Joanna Russell.

Gumina Waters, 33, hadn’t been seen since July 16.

BREAKING NEWS: Family of Heather Gumina Waters says her body has been found & her husband Anthony Gumina has been arrested & charged with her murder. Detectives informed Gumina Waters’ mother last night claiming they had overwhelmingly evidence. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/SEzWxkCyH9 — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) September 7, 2019

The 33-year-old woman’s black 2005 Infiniti G35 was located in El Dorado County on Aug. 9.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s website, her husband

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.