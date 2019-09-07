CHP: One Killed in Fiery Big Rig Crash on Highway 50 in Meyers

Posted 5:31 PM, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, September 7, 2019

MEYERS — The California Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in a fiery big rig crash on Highway 50 in Meyers near Elks Club Drive.

Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, while traveling eastbound a big rig carrying an unknown amount of petroleum hit another vehicle going the same direction.

The collision caused the big rig too overturn and petroleum to explode. The big rig driver sustained fatal injuries.

The other driver suffered major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Both directions of Highway 50 remain closed as the crash is investigated and hazmat teams clean the area.

Stay with FOX40 for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.