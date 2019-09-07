CHP: One Killed in Fiery Big Rig Crash on Highway 50 in Meyers

MEYERS — The California Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in a fiery big rig crash on Highway 50 in Meyers near Elks Club Drive.

Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, while traveling eastbound a big rig carrying an unknown amount of petroleum hit another vehicle going the same direction.

The collision caused the big rig too overturn and petroleum to explode. The big rig driver sustained fatal injuries.

The other driver suffered major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Both directions of Highway 50 remain closed as the crash is investigated and hazmat teams clean the area.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.