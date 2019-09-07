Crews Battling 300-Acre Wildfire East of Oroville in Butte County; Evacuations Ordered

BUTTE COUNTY — Crews are battling a fire burning on Chinese Wall Road east of Oroville in the Wall Fire footprint from 2017.
The Swedes Fire has burned at least 300 acres with 0% containment.
Authorities have ordered evacuations in the following areas:
- Deer Valley Road from Swedes Flat Road to the end
- Jernigan Way from Hurleton Swedes Flat Road to the End of Jernigan Way
- All of Quality Lane
- Lost Horizon Drive to Oro-Quincy Highway
- Old Olive Highway to Oro-Quincy Highway
- Feathervale Drive and Mt. Ida Road and all Adjoining roads east
