Crews Battling 300-Acre Wildfire East of Oroville in Butte County; Evacuations Ordered

BUTTE COUNTY — Crews are battling a fire burning on Chinese Wall Road east of Oroville in the Wall Fire footprint from 2017.

The Swedes Fire has burned at least 300 acres with 0% containment.

Authorities have ordered evacuations in the following areas:

Deer Valley Road from Swedes Flat Road to the end

Jernigan Way from Hurleton Swedes Flat Road to the End of Jernigan Way

All of Quality Lane

Lost Horizon Drive to Oro-Quincy Highway

Old Olive Highway to Oro-Quincy Highway

Feathervale Drive and Mt. Ida Road and all Adjoining roads east

