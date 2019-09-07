Crews Battling 300-Acre Wildfire East of Oroville in Butte County; Evacuations Ordered

Posted 5:57 PM, September 7, 2019

BUTTE COUNTY — Crews are battling a fire burning on Chinese Wall Road east of Oroville in the Wall Fire footprint from 2017.

The Swedes Fire has burned at least 300 acres with 0% containment.

Authorities have ordered evacuations in the following areas:

  • Deer Valley Road from Swedes Flat Road to the end
  • Jernigan Way from Hurleton Swedes Flat Road to the End of Jernigan Way
  • All of Quality Lane
  • Lost Horizon Drive to Oro-Quincy Highway
  • Old Olive Highway to Oro-Quincy Highway
  • Feathervale Drive and Mt. Ida Road and all Adjoining roads east

Stay with FOX40 for updates. 

 

 

 

