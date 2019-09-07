Lodi Officers Will Be Armed With Patrol Rifles at Annual Grape Festival

LODI — Some Lodi Police Department officers deployed on foot will be armed with patrol rifles at this year’s Lodi Grape Festival.

In a message posted to the department’s Facebook page, they wrote:

“The decision to deploy these rifles came in the wake of several mass shootings at largely populated locations including the Gilroy Garlic Festival.”

The department hopes this decision will make the environment safer and dissuade any potential threats.

The department understands some may be concerned regarding the appearance of the weapons but wrote “we must balance this concern with our duty to provide a safe environment for our community members and visitors.”

The Lodi Grape Festival is from September 12-15.