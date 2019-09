MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Ruben Rosales for the homicide of 63-year-old Jace Decker.

Decker was attacked on Aug. 10, and died a few weeks later.

Investigators say two men, Matthew Arguello and Ruben Rosales, confronted Decker in Griffin Park, believing he was a registered sex offender.

Decker was not a sex offender, police said.

Rosales turned himself in to authorities on Friday, Sept. 6. Arguello was already in custody.

