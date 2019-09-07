Northern California Volunteers Helping Hurricane Dorian Victims in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Neighbors across the Carolina coast are working to deal with the damage left behind from Hurricane Dorian and they’re getting some help from Northern California volunteers.

“I’ve done tornadoes, but never a category 2 Hurricane flying over me! So it was very loud, a little scary,“ Christy Woods, American Red Cross Government Operations Lead, said.

Woods is one of dozens of Red Cross workers who traveled from Northern California to help with relief efforts.

She’s stationed in a command center in Carteret County, North Carolina where she’s coordinating where volunteers go and how they help.

“What we’ve transitioned to now is getting disaster emergency supplies out to people," Woods said.

Volunteer Steve Hans is part of a team driving an emergency response vehicle, bringing supplies to evacuees returning home.

“If somebody needs something, we deliver it,” Hans said. “Water and snacks to a couple of the shelters in the area.”

There are still some red cross shelters open in the hardest hit areas like Ocracoke Island where catastrophic flooding left some people stranded.

These volunteers will be out there for several weeks helping neighbors weather the aftermath of this storm.

And they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Someone’s laying there with needs and it just ain’t right," Hans said. "That’s what we’re supposed to do is take care of each other. So, that’s why I do it.”

This same area of North Carolina was battered by Hurricane Florence last year. Many homes were still in the process of being rebuilt.