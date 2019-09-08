Boston Man Dies Trying to Rescue Two People in Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY — The body of a missing boater was found in Lake Tahoe Sunday afternoon after he tried to save two others from drowning, according to witnesses.

People onboard a boat told the Placer County Sheriff’s Office they were towing two people in the area of Dollar Point Pier Saturday evening when they both fell into the water.

Sayen Sengupta, from Boston, Massachusetts, was operating the boat at the time and dove into the water to help the two people but never came back up, according to the sheriff’s office.

Teams searched for the 27-year-old using underwater sonar and a remotely operated vehicle in an area of the lake the sheriff’s office says was around 600 to 800 feet deep.

Sengupta’s body was found around 3:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any information about the conditions of the two people Sengupta was trying to save.