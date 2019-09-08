Chico State Student Awakens to Nude Sacramento Man Lying Next to Her Bed

CHICO — Police arrested a Sacramento man early Sunday morning in Chico after a student woke up to find him lying naked next to her bed.

Just before 6 a.m., the Chico Police Department says 19-year-old Jaquane Baldwinbadger, from Sacramento, walked into an unlocked residence on West 4th Street.

A Chico State student was asleep inside as Baldwinbadger started stealing items from the residence.

Police say the 21-year-old student eventually woke up to see the nude suspect next to her before he ran off.

Officers searched the nearby campus with university police and found Baldwinbadger in the area of 2nd and Hazel streets just as he was about to drive away.

Baldwinbadger still had the stolen items and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree residential burglary of an occupied dwelling.