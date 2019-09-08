Flames Spread to Multiple Homes in Midtown Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Crews battled flames that spread to multiple homes Sunday in midtown Sacramento.

Firefighters found at least two homes and several apartments engulfed in flames in the area of 27th and G streets.

Closer pictures of some of the damage. Officials with @SacFirePIO say crews were able to put out the fire 30 minutes after dispatch. No injuries. Red Cross assisting displaced families. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/MaQIkf5Blt — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) September 9, 2019

A manager at a neighboring complex said four units were damaged, including his apartment.

One of the homeowners told FOX40 his son was home and called for help.

The Sacramento Fire Department said there were no injuries.

Officials have not discovered the cause of the fire.

This story is developing.

A 2 Alarm Fire on the 2600 Block of G Street was extinguished about 30 minutes after dispatch. Two other homes were impacted by the fire. An undetermined amount of people will be displaced. No injuries occurred. Investigator on scene to determine cause. @ChiefLoesch pic.twitter.com/ogTdgpFjON — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 9, 2019

