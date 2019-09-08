Flames Spread to Multiple Homes in Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Crews battled flames that spread to multiple homes Sunday in midtown Sacramento.

Firefighters found at least two homes and several apartments engulfed in flames in the area of 27th and G streets.

A manager at a neighboring complex said four units were damaged, including his apartment.

One of the homeowners told FOX40 his son was home and called for help.

The Sacramento Fire Department said there were no injuries.

Officials have not discovered the cause of the fire.

This story is developing.

