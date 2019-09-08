Police Investigate Deadly Shooting on Broadway in Oak Park

Posted 2:53 PM, September 8, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO — Homicide investigators were called to Oak Park after a man was fatally shot Saturday night on Broadway.

The Sacramento Police Department says around 11:15 p.m., officers found a man who had been shot multiple times in the area of Broadway and Alhambra Boulevard.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds, according to police.

Investigators could not provide any information about a suspect or motive.

The man’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Google Map for coordinates 38.555408 by -121.472353.

Deadly Broadway Shooting

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.