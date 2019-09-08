Police Investigate Deadly Shooting on Broadway in Oak Park

SACRAMENTO — Homicide investigators were called to Oak Park after a man was fatally shot Saturday night on Broadway.

The Sacramento Police Department says around 11:15 p.m., officers found a man who had been shot multiple times in the area of Broadway and Alhambra Boulevard.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds, according to police.

Investigators could not provide any information about a suspect or motive.

The man’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

38.555408 -121.472353