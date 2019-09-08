Man Killed Outside Rancho Cordova Restaurant During Birthday Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A violent weekend across the Sacramento area launched several homicide investigations.

Investigators told FOX40 family and friends gathered at JB’s Lounge and Grill in Rancho Cordova for a birthday celebration but the night took a violent turn when a man was shot and killed in the parking lot.

Instead of sitting down for his Sunday morning cup of coffee at JB’s Lounge and Grill, Mark Fagan watched investigators collect evidence from the parking lot.

“I was pulling up to have my breakfast like I usually do on Sundays and I saw the crime tape,” he explained. “It’s tragic.”

Detectives say someone shot a man in the torso outside of the restaurant Saturday just before midnight.

They say the victim’s friends and family were the ones celebrating inside.

Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

Detectives later towed away a bullet-ridden SUV.

Customer Tamara Livingston stopped by to make sure none of the employees were injured.

“It’s really close to home,” she told FOX40. “I’m just glad that I didn’t come here last night but I hope that they’re OK because they’re really close friends.”

Livingston has been going to the JB’s in Rancho Cordova for close to 20 years and has never encountered any danger.

“But you have to expect the unexpected nowadays because there’s so many corrupt-minded people that you don’t know what’s going to happen, where it’s going to happen,” Livingston said.

Investigators have not released any suspect information and say they are still looking into a motive.

Neighbors and customers just hope the person responsible will be found soon.

“I wish there were better ways that people would take care of things instead of violence. It’s not the key, it’s not,” Livingston said.

If you have any information about the crime, call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after they’re able to notify next of kin.