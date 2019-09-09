17-Year-Old Dies after Crashing His Motorcycle in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after crashing his motorcycle near a charter school in Rio Linda.

Just before 3 a.m., Tyson Victor was riding his motorcycle in a dirt field on M and 6th streets near the Heritage Peak Charter School parking lot, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say he collided with a metal post in the field and was thrown from the bike and onto the asphalt.

Victor’s motorcycle did not have a headlight and he was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities pronounced the teenager dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page was created by Best Speed Baseball, the team Victor played for. Founder Alec Smith called the teenager “a beautiful human being.”

“From the time you were 10, to just last month. We’ve always hugged and embraced one another. I always asked ‘are you being a good kid for your mom?’ You always responded with a grin; ‘Yes Coach,'” Smith wrote in a post dedicated to Victor.

According to the GoFundMe, Victor was “a beloved friend, brother, uncle, grandson and son” who was a senior at Rio Linda High School.