How Parents Can Be More Involved in Their Kids’ Learning

As the school year gets into full swing, many parents may wonder how they can best set up their children for success in the classroom.

Experts say a personalized approach might be the most beneficial.

For one, parents should attend Back-to-School Night and parent-teacher conferences. Getting to know your child’s teachers and school administrators is a great way to learn classroom expectations and school policies.

Teaching kids to be organized can also help them stay focused. Parents can designate an assignment book or homework folder to not only teach organizational skills but also to check your child’s work to make sure they don’t fall behind.

Making time to talk about school can go a long way to help your child succeed. Knowing you’re interested in how they are doing will help them take school more seriously, experts say.

Wherever your child does homework in the evening, make sure it’s well-stocked with essentials like pencils and paper, it’s comfortable, well-lit and free from distractions like TV and video games.