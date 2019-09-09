Gov. Newsom Signs Controversial Vaccine Bills

FOX40’s Jessica Mensch will have a report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5 and 6.

SACRAMENTO — Demonstrators packed the State Capitol on Monday to protest a controversial vaccination bill, which was signed Monday evening by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Chaining herself to the Capitol doors, Erin Romero Massengale claims her son would lose his medical vaccine exemption under Senate Bill 276.

“He’s my son. I’m committed to protecting him. That is my job,” she said. “Our representatives are not listening to us. … This is what it’s come to.”

She’s one of at least six demonstrators taken into custody as hundreds protest two bills that would tighten the rules for school vaccine exemptions for children.

“If your child genuinely needs a medical exemption, we want your child to get it and we want your child to be safe at school,” Dr. Richard Pan, the state senator who authored SB 276, said.

Along with SB 276, Pan wrote companion bill SB 714 — making some revisions requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The measures would order the Department of Public Health to investigate doctors who grant more than five medical exemptions in a year, along with schools with immunization rates under 95%.

Newsom indicated that he would sign SB 276 as soon as the companion bill passed. He signed both bills immediately after SB 714 cleared the Senate.

Sen. Pan says this decision comes down to science.

“We want your child to be safe at school. We are right now experiencing the largest number of cases of measles in over 25 years,” Pan said.

It’s why some parents, like Amy Alfieri, are in support of this measure.

“I care about my own kids being safe and not being in the middle of an outbreak at school,” Amy Alfieri said.