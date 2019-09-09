Stockton Developer’s Death Still Unsolved Four Years Later

FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall will have a report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

STOCKTON — Friday will mark four years since Tim Egkan was killed.

“I never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined that four years later we’d still be looking for answers as to who killed Tim, what happened, why,” said Jeff Egkan.

Egkan spoke to FOX40 via FaceTime from Southern California just a few days before the fourth anniversary of his son Tim’s murder.

“September just hits us hard from the beginning ‘til the end,” he said Monday.

Back in 2015, Jeff learned his 32-year-old son was found in a Stockton gutter with a deep gash in his stomach.

The person who put him there is still on the run.

“Loss, loss is such an inadequate word. We didn’t lose him, he was killed and he was taken from us,” Jeff told FOX40.

For four years Tim, a developer, had been committed to building up the struggling city where he was mysteriously taken down.

“He really felt strongly about the town, the city of Stockton, and trying to revitalize it,” Jeff explained. “He was there but it was a business venture he wholeheartedly believed in it and he was there just trying to help.”

Shortly before he was killed, Tim got into a pushing match with a business partner. He started walking home and was just a few blocks away when he encountered a couple having a fight.

He was found dead in that same area less than 20 minutes later.

“There is, at the very least, a large coincidence that they happened to be having a fight just prior to Tim walking by,” Jeff said. “And then, allegedly, the female participant in the dispute then told somebody that her boyfriend had been in an argument with Tim.”

That couple and their quick move out of town right after the killing were scrutinized by the retired Stockton police detective turned private investigator the Egkans hired two years ago.

Jerry Swanson revealed his findings on an episode of “Crime Watch Daily” featuring Tim’s story and sent them to Stockton police. According to Swanson, nothing came of it.

Aside from not having calls from the department returned, Tim’s father said the family has also been denied access to the 911 call from the fight that happened right before his son was found.

“The justification for that denial was that they said that 911 call was linked to an active investigation and the active investigation is, of course, the homicide of our son,” he told FOX40.