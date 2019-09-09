Video Appears to Show Tesla Driver Asleep in Moving Car

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has posted a video on social media that appears to show the driver of a Tesla sleeping as the car speeds along a Boston-area highway.

Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert at all times.

Dakota Randall took a video Sunday that shows the driver’s head drooping down. Randall said the car was a Tesla. In the passenger’s seat, another person appears to be sleeping.

Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it). Teslas are sick, I guess? pic.twitter.com/ARSpj1rbVn — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 8, 2019

The video was shot on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.

Randall says the car was traveling 55 to 60 mph, and he honked a couple times to try to wake the driver.

He did not call police. State police say they are aware of the video.

A Tesla spokeswoman declined to comment on the video.