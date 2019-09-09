VIDEO: School Resource Officer Has 40 Intricate Handshakes with Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every morning, Rancho Cordova School Resource Officer Tracey Jacobs is outside connecting with kids.

She says she has about 40 intricate handshakes with Cordova High School and Mills Middle School students.

Jacobs says her goal is to build trust between young people and law enforcement.

"I figured a handshake leads to a conversation, a conversation leads to trust," she said. "And once I have their trust, they can come to me with difficult conversations they might want to have or need to have and they trust me with that."

Jacobs says her key to memorizing the elaborate handshakes is consistency.