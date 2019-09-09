VIDEO: School Resource Officer Has 40 Intricate Handshakes with Students

Posted 9:05 AM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:04AM, September 9, 2019

Every morning, Rancho Cordova School Resource Officer Tracey Jacobs is outside connecting with kids.

She says she has about 40 intricate handshakes with Cordova High School and Mills Middle School students.

Jacobs says her goal is to build trust between young people and law enforcement.

"I figured a handshake leads to a conversation, a conversation leads to trust," she said. "And once I have their trust, they can come to me with difficult conversations they might want to have or need to have and they trust me with that."

Jacobs says her key to memorizing the elaborate handshakes is consistency.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.