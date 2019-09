Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the kitchen with Rodney Blackwell, Sacramento Burger Battle founder, and chef Polo Adamo from Adamo's Restaurant as they show a sneak peak of what they have cooking for the upcoming burger battle.

This annual event benefits the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

Sacramento Burger Battle

September 12, 2019

Drake's: The Barn, West Sacramento

Thursday at 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Drake's: The Barn

985 Riverfront Street, West Sacramento, California 95691