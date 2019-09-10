Corn Maze Honoring Cpl. Singh to Open Sept. 28

Posted 7:59 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:57PM, September 10, 2019

MODESTO -- A Modesto farm is paying tribute to fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh with its annual corn maze.

Singh was shot and killed by a suspect the day after Christmas last year.

To honor his sacrifice, Dutch Hollow Farms used his face as the subject of its corn maze this year.

Past mazes at the farm have shouted out sports stars like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. But farmers behind the design this year said this is one maze they'll never forget.

The corn maze is set to officially open Sept. 28.

