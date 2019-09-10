DA: San Joaquin County Off-Duty Deputy Justified in 2016 Shooting Death

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office has ruled a deadly 2016 shooting by an off-duty deputy was justified.

The off-duty San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy was walking through an apartment complex on West Benjamin Holt Drive in Stockton when he was confronted by two armed suspects both wearing masks.

Investigators say the pair pointed their guns at the deputy's face.

That's when the deputy fired his gun, killing 21-year-old Keenan Bradley.

Because the deputy was not on-duty at the time, there is no recording of the shooting.

The DA's office ruled that based on the evidence, no criminal charges against the deputy will be made.

