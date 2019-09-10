× Employee Accused of Stealing Money from Elderly Patients at Oroville Facility

OROVILLE — Investigators say an employee at an Oroville care facility was arrested on suspicion of stealing money from elderly patients.

The Oroville Police Department reports its officers launched an investigation Tuesday and interviewed 26-year-old Pamela Gonzalez.

They learned Gonzalez had been going into patients’ rooms and taking their money.

She was booked into the Butte County Jail on suspicion of burglary and financial elder abuse, according to the police department. Her bail has been set at $103,000.