Rio Vista Police Chief to Retire after Backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO VISTA -- After several turbulent months in Rio Vista, the city may finally have some peace.

City Manager Robert Hickey would not go on camera but his office did confirm that Police Chief Dan Dailey's contract with the city will terminate at the end of the month and that he “elected” to retire.

Since February, community members have shown up in force at several council meetings urging City Council to fire Chief Dailey amid allegations of discrimination, specifically against two female officers. Dailey has since fired one of the officers and the other has been placed on administrative leave.

Several sources told FOX40 the catalyst in getting the chief out was the discovery of who did the police chief's background investigation in order for him to get his job in the first place.

It was conducted by Rio Vista Police Commander Paul Tassone, who was with the Office of Emergency Services at the time. Tassone was not authorized by OES to do that work nor was he licensed.

The discovery was made by private citizens headed up by Fishburn and Marianne Aleck, who served Public Records Act requests to the city and brought the information to the attention of City Council.

Vice Mayor Donald Roos addressed his concerns at the last council meeting.

“My contention with all of this is that if we weren't speaking here tonight and this was not on the agenda, that this would float off and just be covered and continue to be covered," he said. "And another concern I have is if this is happening and it's uncovered and it was not brought to the City Council, what else hasn't been brought to the City Council?"

FOX40 has also confirmed that Commander Tassone has resigned along with two police sergeants and one council member.

The city could ask the Solano County Sheriff's Office to step in and help.

“We’re kind of a force multiplier. So in any emergency, if there's a need, I'll call people in and we'll provide the service," said Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrara.