Search Resumes for Final Victim of Southern California Boat Fire

Posted 4:24 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, September 10, 2019

People embrace during a public vigil for victims of the Conception boat fire on September 5, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Divers resumed a search Tuesday for the last missing victim who died in a fatal boat fire, as authorities pursued a criminal investigation into the blaze that killed 34 people off the coast of California, authorities said.

The search had been halted over the weekend and Monday because of high winds.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told the Board of Supervisors that salvage operations to raise the Conception out of the water also restarted.

Brown said the victims, 21 women and 13 men from 16 to 62 years old, appear to have died from smoke inhalation before they were burned.

Authorities were working to identify the victims and release their remains to families.

As part of the investigation, the FBI is seeking photos and videos related to the fire as multiple agencies examine whether the captain and boat owners followed safety requirements.

