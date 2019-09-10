Several Schools in Turlock Unified School District On Lockdown

TURLOCK — The Turlock Unified School District put out a brief message about several locations within the district being on lockdown.
The Turlock Police Department is at Turlock High School assisting the administration to “ensure campus safety.”
Police said they are at the high school for reports of shots fired nearby but they are unable to confirm the shots.
There are no known injuries and no evidence of shots being fired.
The district said everyone is safe and more information is to follow. They are asking people not to show up to the locations on lockdown.
The following locations are on lockdown:
- District Office
- Dutcher Middle School
- Julien Elementary School
- eCademy Charter at Crane School
- On Track
- Special Education Office
- Turlock High School
