Several Schools in Turlock Unified School District On Lockdown

TURLOCK — The Turlock Unified School District put out a brief message about several locations within the district being on lockdown.

The Turlock Police Department is at Turlock High School assisting the administration to “ensure campus safety.”

Police said they are at the high school for reports of shots fired nearby but they are unable to confirm the shots.

There are no known injuries and no evidence of shots being fired.

We do have a lockdown at THS. Reports of shots being fired nearby. We have been unable to confirm that. There are no known injuries and no evidence of shots being fired located. TPD are clearing the school to ensure safety of students and staff. — Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) September 10, 2019

The district said everyone is safe and more information is to follow. They are asking people not to show up to the locations on lockdown.

The following locations are on lockdown:

District Office

Dutcher Middle School

Julien Elementary School

eCademy Charter at Crane School

On Track

Special Education Office

Turlock High School

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.